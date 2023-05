is not only a powerhouse actor but a huge football fan. The superstar has vast knowledge on sports whether it is soccer, cricket or even basketball. After being in New York for the opening of Tiffanys, Ranveer Singh headed to the UAE. There, he was a part of the Sky Sports panel. He did commentary along with soccer greats like Cesc Fabregas, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Patrick Vieira. Fans are gaga over the clip. Ranveer Singh looks completely at ease as he fanboys over the soccer greats. He says that he is a die hard fan of Arsenal. Also Read - Deepika Padukone is labelled as insecure of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif; here's why this ain't true

In the video, he says and he banter over soccer. As we know, Arjun Kapoor is a Chelsea loyalist. When the commentator teases him that he once divorced Arsenal, he said he is a guy who believes in "One Woman, One Club". must be a proud better half. But what has impressed fans is how eloquent he is talking about the game. Reddit is gaga over Ranveer Singh's knowledge. Also Read - The Immortal Ashwatthama: Neither Jr NTR nor Shah Rukh Khan; film put on hold once again due to this reason?

Fans have filled Reddit with comments like Ranveer Singh comes across as so knowledgeable, eloquent and heartfelt here. A person wrote, "I like what he is wearing here. Also, if I may, for these events like the NBA and PlforIndia, I like that he is sponsored by them as not just a business opportunity but it very much aligns with his interests. So he is able to be himself (when he is not being cringe) and actually interact with people, having known them by interest and experience as opposed to by rote." Even Twitterati is impressed by Ranveer Singh. Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor lost his cool on Karan Johar and his show KWK and insulted the Koffee hamper

Despite the fact he’s Arsenal, love how passionate he is about his football ? — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) May 2, 2023

He is passionate about the game and that shows. @PLforIndia couldn't have had a better ambassador. — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) May 2, 2023

Fantastic surprise to see him being interviewed, a true Arsenal fan for sure. That was really fun to watch! Good luck to them ? — Meditation Minded (@meditationmindd) May 2, 2023

One woman.. one club.. did he just compare his wife to Arsenal? ? pic.twitter.com/Q2X5jvkrDJ — harV (@Cher_Party) May 2, 2023

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is supposed to do Baiju Bawra with . It seems he will be paired with . Ranveer Singh is surely scoring with the sports freaks in India and abroad.