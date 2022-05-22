KRK aka Kamaal R Khan keeps grabbing headlines every now and then for his spats or controversial film reviews. Now, he recently took to Twitter to inform that he’s been blocked by . He wrote that he’s been blocked for criticising Ranveer’s 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Read his tweet, “I destroyed #83 and #RanveerSingh did tolerate the truth. Then I destroyed #jayeshbhai and he blocked me. Because he is not able tolerate this SADMA. And I really respect @arjunk26 for the courage that he hasn’t blocked me till now and he is accepting to hear the truth.” Have a look at his tweet below: Also Read - Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: THESE two handsome hunks to replace Aayush Sharma-Zaheer Iqbal in Salman Khan's film?

I destroyed #83 and #RanveerSingh did tolerate the truth. Then I destroyed #jayeshbhai and he blocked me. Because he is not able tolerate this SADMA. And I really respect @arjunk26 for the courage that he hasn’t blocked me till now and he is accepting to hear the truth. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 20, 2022

He had also written, "Bhai Apni wife Se Kuch Seekho, Usne Abhi Tak mujhe block Nahi Kiya!?." However, he later seems to have deleted the post.

In another tweet, KRK had slammed Ranveer's dressing sense. He had written, "See the double Dholki. If he will go in front of public in such dress like a joker then why will anyone watch his film?"

See the double Dholki. If he will go in front of public in such dress like a joker then why will anyone watch his film? pic.twitter.com/ElcNQ3rGDK — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 21, 2022

KRK had earlier taken to Twitter to take a dig at Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra He trolled him for not being invited to Alia's wedding now. "Once #SidhartMalhotra did fight with me for #AliaBhatt. Now Alia didn’t invite him for her marriage. Aukaat Pata Chal Gayee Naa Beta. Dhobi Ka Kutta Ghar Ka Naa Ghaat Ka." KRK had written.