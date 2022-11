Ranveer Singh, 'ek hi toh dil hai kitne baar jeetoge'. Ranveer a Singh's this video of blowing kisses and removing nazar of his beloved wifey and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's advertisement picture is all hearts and only speaks about the man gm ring head over heels in love with her. Of late there was a strong buzz about the rift between the couple, but obviously, there is no truth in it.

Ranveer and Deepika are meant forever and this viral video once again proves why Ranveer is the most desirable man in Bollywood. Well DeepVeer fans says, 'Pyaar toh sab karte hai but Ranveer jaisa koi nahi karta'. Deepika Padukone you are damn lucky. In this video, you can see Ranveer looking at wifey's poster and showering all the love on it by giving a flying kiss and later even removing the nazar of her and pats his chest proudly saying that she is mine. I mean, who does that in this real world? Ranveer Singh. He is the real Raj of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, and everyone would agree heads down.

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh blowing kisses at wifey Deepika Padukone in public

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Ranveer and Deepika's fans are going gaga over this gesture if the star actor and have been gushing over himx look at the few comments right here. One fan of the actor wrote, "Yo .. ye banda kaisa bhi ho, pr iski tarah mobhaat karne wala koi nai.. deepika really lucky .. swag hi alag hai bande ka".

Ranveer and Deepika are married since four years now, they got married in the dreamiest way poisoned after being in relationship for six years. The couple have completed 10 years of togetherness and are aiming to 100. Ranveer can you stop being so adorable every time . Men please take a cue from this eternal lover boy of Bollywood l.