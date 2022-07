broke the internet with his nude photoshoot for Paper magazine but it has now landed him in trouble. The actor has been booked by the Mumbai Police for obscenity, hurting sentiments of women in general and insulting their modesty, based on the complaint filed by a lawyer Vedika Chaubey and her husband Abhishek Chaubey who runs an NGO. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer enters THIS crucial 30-day phase; all hopes pinned on it to drag Tollywood out of its SLUMP

"I have filed the complaint along with my husband Abhishek Chaubey's NGO on the issue with the Chembur police on Monday. The police have taken cognizance and registered a first information report on the NGO's plea," Vedika told IANS. The couple have contended that the photos of Ranveer Singh have hurt the sensitivities, sentiments and modesty of many women in general who are the actor's followers on various social media networks.

Following the Chaubey couple's written complaint, the Chembur police have lodged the FIR invoking Indian Penal Code Sections 292, 293 and 509, dealing with obscenity and actions intended to insult the modesty of a woman, plus Information Technology Act's Section 67(A).

The complainants claimed that Singh has been paid crores of rupees for his photo shoot as well as the social media at the cost of polluting the social environment and sought appropriate action against the actor.

What is obscenity in India?

Section 292 and 293 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) prohibit publication and sale of obscene books, pamphlets, inter alia representation which shall be deemed to be ‘lascivious or appeals to the prurient interests’, which can include obscene advertisements. The offender can be punished upto three months of jail or with fine or with both.

Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code punishes a convincted person intending to insult the modesty of any woman by uttering any words, sound or gesture. The offender can be punished upto three years of jail with fine.