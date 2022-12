Deepika Padukone is very gharelu says her husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in his new interview and fan are in awe of their relationship one. Again. Ranveer who is madly and deeply in love with his wifey Deepika never fails to praise her for anything and everything and this time again he is all in awe of her. In his latest interview with Esquire Ranveer spoke about the new house the couple bought together and reveals how Deepika is doing everything for their new house and he just cannot stop admiring her, he even added that she is like a child with her doll house. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan teams up with Kantara star Rishab Shetty for THIS film? Here's everything you need to know

In the interview the Cirkus star reportedly said, "Deepika and I just bought our first house together, so we’re building our home! I moved into her place after the wedding, so it’s been about four years now. But this is our first home together." The actor further adds that she is very homely and very gharelu. " We don’t go out much and we love spending time with each other at home. So, this home that we’ve gotten is a couple of hours outside the city; it’s quiet, it’s secluded and it really is the perfect place for us to spend our quality time". Also Read - Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana: Bollywood actors and their weird habits will make you go WTH

Just few months ago the power couple Ranveer and Deepika were in news due to their separation. There was strong speculation of all is not being well between them but everything was baseless and they are stronger than before. Deepika will also be seen making a guest appearance in Ranveer Singh's Cirkus helmed by . While Deepika will also be reuinuting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.