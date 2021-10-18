The live-wire of the entertainment industry, Ranveer Singh went LIVE yesterday night and the first person, who came in his thoughts was obviously wifey Deepika Padukone. During the LIVE from his car, the actor revealed that how he was missing DP after listening to King's Tu Aake Dekhle and the emotional lyrics struck the chord with him. "I'm missing my wife listening to the song (Tu Aake Dekhle). She saw the show (The Big Picture) and she really really loved me in it and I'm just so happy with that," said the actor.

In the promo of The Big Picture, the actor opened up about his future kids and said, “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge (blushes). Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos everyday and tell her ‘give me one baby like this one, my life will be set').”

Talking about their professional front, the duo will share screen space in Kabir Khan's '83. Ranveer's wife Deepika is also playing reel-life better half in the film as she portrays the character of Romi Dev. Talking about the actress coming on board, director Kabir Khan told us, "I think the background, the fact that her dad, Prakash Padukone was a sports superstar, that influenced her very strongly. It wasn't because Deepika had agreed to do the film that I wrote the role. Deepika liked the role, and that's why she agreed to do the film. We never initially intended it that way (Deepika being a part of the film), and as Deepika said, there's a certain support role that the family plays, and I wanted to capture that, which is why I wrote the character of Romi, and when I narrated it to Deepika, I knew it was a small role. So, I said to Deepika, 'Just listen to the film. If you like it, you'll come on board, if not, you won't come on board. She heard the film, and she knew it was about the team and the boys and Kapil. But, she just loved the script and so, she came on board." The film is set to hit the screens during the Christmas weekend at the box office.