Bollywood's IT couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra recently. The two of them reiterated the definition of lovebirds and turned it up a notch higher with their hottest couple's ramp walks. The Pathaan actress and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star made news for various reasons lately, however, grabbing headlines together is different. Yet, this one is not in a good way. Of late Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are both at the receiving end of trolls and their ramp walk has been called out by the netizens too.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's ramp walk

Deepika wore a custom-made stunning white lehenga choli whereas Ranveer complimented her in a black and white sherwani. Deepika's lehenga came with a crusading cape with feather fittings. The two had stunning chemistry on stage when they walked the ramp. Deepika shared pictures of themselves in the designer wear on her Instagram handle.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone trolled

While they looked hot together, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are being trolled by the netizens. The Fighter beauty's stomach in the lehenga is the topic for trolling. DP gets a lot of hate these days, some called out her hairstyle too. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, who made news for his latest nude photoshoot, got trolled for touching his mom and sister's feet who were in the audience attending the fashion show. Netizens are trolling him for his 'sanskaar' after the nude photoshoot.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's upcoming films

On the work front, Ranveer Singh wrapped up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring pregnant Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan to name a few. He has also completed shooting for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes and Varun Sharma. Ranveer also has Takht, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra with Deepika Padukone. The actor also has a film with Shankar. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has biggies such as Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, Project K opposite Prabhas and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.