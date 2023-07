Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have given us some interesting films and no doubt fans want to see them together in some new project. And now, they seem to be collaborating on a project. Ranveer shared the video of the same on his social media handle and it also features Ram Charan and Trisha Krishnan. And fans are talking about the same all over the internet now. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's fans are loving their looks in the video but are wondering if it's an Ad. Also Read - Before Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma, divorce rumours of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and more celebrity couples left gossip mills bustling

Deepika, Ranveer, Ram Charan and Trisha in an ad together

The video shared by Ranveer Singh begins with Deepika Padukone sitting in a police station. And then, we see Chellum sir from The Family Man making an appearance. Deepika tells the inspector that her husband is missing since last night. Cut to other scenes in which Ranveer who seems to be an undercover agent tells someone that the target is found. He seems to be following the target. Next, we see someone over a call asking an agent to go. And then we see Ram Charan moving about. Trisha Krishnan is also seen standing outside a police station, looking helpless and watching the policemen go by. And lastly, we see Ranveer furiously interrogating a man asking him to talk. The video is going viral in entertainment news.

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others here:

Netizens react to the video of Deepika, Ranveer, Trisha and Ram Charan

The video sure is intense. There's an elaborate BGM added to create curiosity and to add a thrilling element to the video. And it has worked well. However, the fans also feel that it can be an Ad. Netizens don't want it to be an ad since it looks so gripping. They are hoping it is a short project of some kind. However, some are convinced that it is an Ad. Check out the reactions of the netizens here:

On the work front, Ranveer has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani up for release this month. Deepika has Fighter and Project K in the pipeline. Ram Charan has Game Changer with Kiara Advani and Trisha has Leo, Ram and The Road to name a few.