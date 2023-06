Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the most loved couple of the tinsel town. Both together as DeepVeer enjoys a massive fan following on social media. While their fans await for every minute update of the star couple here is fresh news about their new house. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who lived on rent were spotted on the construction site of their new residence. It is reported to be luxurious and situated next to Shah Rukh Khan’s Manat. Also Read - Before Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM, these celeb jodis shared passionate kisses on screen [View Pics]

The Bajirao Mastani couple and are working on their dream house. The couple was spotted on the construction site of their new abode in Mumbai. They were accompanied by their parents. A video clip is going viral on the internet. Deepika opted for an all-black ensemble on the other hand Ranveer was unrecognizable as he has chopped his hair. He wore a black t-shirt over animal print half pants and covered his face with a black mask. Also Read - Christmas 2022: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and more celebs who love holidaying in the hills

The couple is said to soon become neighbours of . Their said lavish apartment is next to the Badshah of Bollywood’s mansion . Both houses are overlooking to the Arabian Sea at the Bandra bandstand. Deepika and Ranveer’s quadruplex is currently under construction and is reported to be worth a whopping amount of Rs 119 crore. Earlier, PTI reported that the couple has bought an apartment spread across 4 floors of Sagar Resham, a building at Bandstand. They have booked floors 16, 17, 18, and 19 which has costed them Rs 119 crore. The couple also owns a house in Alibaug. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Celebrity couples who got brutally trolled for their PDA

Deepika-Ranveer spotted at the construction site

Ranveer and Deepika spotted with Ranveer’s parents at the construction site of their new home in Mumbai ❤️❤️ ??#deepveer pic.twitter.com/MhlaIb59Km — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) June 11, 2023

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He has reunited with his co-star for ’s directorial after 6 years. The family entertainer also stars senior actors namely , , and .

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Next in the pipeline, she has Fighter and Project K. For Fighter she has collaborated with and the movie is directed by . Project K is a sci-fi film starring in the lead and is helmed by Nag Ashwin.