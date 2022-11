Ranveer Singh just lit up the day of his fans by posting a video of his personal life that includes his wife and life Deepika Padukone. The actor took to his Instagram story and shared the video of Deepika lovingly hitting on his stretched legs as they were travelling on a private yacht. Fans cannot stop cherishing this moment as they have been eagerly waiting for this day. Ranveer and Deepika have gone extremely low on social media these days as they are damn busy with their professional life and hence, they haven't had time to spend together.

Watch the video of power couple Ranveer and Deepika enjoying their 'me' time together after a long time

Ranveer and Deepika were twinning in black and white and left their fans swooning over them all over again. Ranveer and Deepika made headlines a few months ago after one of the publications claimed a rift between them and reported that all is not well between the couple. The couple never openly spoke about the reports of separation against them, but they did subtly rubbish the news.

Coming back to their professional lives, Ranveer has been doing a lot of promotional activities along with working on his next Cirkus with while he awaits the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite helmed by . Deepika Padukone is all set for her big release Pathaan along with superstar and the teaser showed how surreal she looks fans cannot contain their excitement to see this most beloved Jodi onscreen once again. Ranveer and Deepika Padukone fans have been waiting for them to get back together in films and the actor desires the same to share the screen with his beloved wife in a full-fledged film.