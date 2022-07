is in the top league of actors. His acting chops are loved by all and his edgy dressing too grabs him a lot of attention. Of late, the Padmaavat actor has been in the news because of his nude photoshoot that he pulled off for Paper Magazine. The pictures went viral on social media in no time. Though many appreciated him for going bold, quite a few trolled him too. Once again, he has hit headlines for his dressing sense. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal get death threat, Alia Bhatt's pregnancy glow, Ranveer Singh in legal trouble for nude photoshoot and more

Ranveer Singh gets trolled

At an award function, Ranveer Singh showed up in a kurta and a Nehru jacket. As he dressed up perfectly for the event, netizens are poking fun at him again. A comment on the video reads, "FINALLY SOME DECENT CLOTHES." Another comment read, "Aj kese itna acha dress-up kiya nude pic ke krn." One more comment read, "Trophy for what?? Because he imagined the body naked and lying on the ground.. Where are the minds of those who gave him the ‏Trophy, where is it..?!" Also Read - Darlings trailer: Alia Bhatt reveals co-producer Shah Rukh Khan's golden words after she wrapped the film – no SRK fan can miss it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Advertisement

Complaint filed against Ranveer Singh

As reported by news agency ANI, a complaint has been filed against Ranveer Singh for his nude photoshoot. An NGO has filed a complaint saying that the pictures are 'hurting women’s sentiments'. Further, as reported by Times Now, a complaint has been filed under Section 67A of the IT Act along with Sections 292, 293, 354, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for insulting women’s modesty.

Complaint registered against actor Ranveer Singh in Mumbai's Chembur Police Station for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account. Police have yet to register an FIR. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/B0G38hvave — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Bollywood stars come out in Ranveer Singh's support

and have come out in support of Ranveer Singh and shared their stance against the trolls. Arjun stated that Ranveer is free to do whatever he wants while Alia stated that he only deserves love.