Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 controversy: Why fans supporting Ram Gopal Varma's VIRAL comment carries significant weight

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 controversy: As the Don 3 controversy continues to dominate headlines, many fans are backing Ram Gopal Varma's viral take.

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 controversy: Why fans supporting Ram Gopal Varma's VIRAL comment carries significant weight

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 controversy: The massive buzz and debate around Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3 won't slow down anytime soon. And now filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s viral comment has added a fresh perspective to the conversation. His statement, “Stars like Ranveer Singh create employment, not FWICE,” has not just gone viral, but also struck a chord with many fans, who believe it focuses on larger issue within Hindi film industry. According to RGV and Ranveer Singh fans, the debate isn't just restricted to Don 3 or Dhurandhar star. Instead it points out the fact that when a major star headlines a film, it creates a massive chain of employment. Not just assistant directors, spot boys and makeup artists, but also VFX teams, costume designers, publicists and marketing professionals get jobs. They all depend on large-scale projects when they function smoothly. This is precisely why many fans feel Ram Gopal Varma’s comment carries weight.

What did Ram Gopal Varma say?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ram Gopal Varma demanded a ban on FWICE, not Ranveer Singh. The director also mentioned that the so-called ban or non-cooperation would emerge as a significant joke for the federation.

His post read, "BAN “FWICE” and not @RanveerOfficial. The so called “BAN” or non co operation in the style of Gandhiji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE. This isn’t industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing , by an extremely outdated union system , desperately trying to hold on to their grip. Whether it claims to speak for over 5 lakh or 50 lakh workers , the brutal truth is that most of those lakhs don’t even know the internal facts of the two parties dispute. FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a government authorised regulatory body , and at best it’s a kangaroo court , which by definition pretends to deliver justice , but in actual fact it disregards established legal rules, due process, and impartiality That is because the verdict is often decided in advance by a group of a specific agenda oriented people meeting privately including actors who are scared shitless with the mega success of @RanveerOfficial in Dhurandhar."

The post further mentioned, "It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who sell tickets at the theatres and not FWICE. It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who create employment to those lakhs of FWICE workers and not FWICE. It is only because stars like @RanveerOfficial exist , that the industry exists , and also the FWICE exists. So in a summation , here is my unsolicited advise to all concerned “ Let’s not poke our unwanted noses into a civil dispute between 2 parties."

Check out Ram Gopal Varma's post

BAN “FWICE” and not @RanveerOfficial The so called “BAN” or non co operation in the style of Gandhiji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE This isn’t industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing , by an… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 29, 2026

How have fans reacted to Ram Gopal Varma's post?

Several netizens have argued that any controversy that involves a leading star can have consequences beyond the celebrity involved. This can impact filmmakers, producers and crews linked to major projects. Many fans were also quick to point out that Ram Gopal Varma’s remark has shifted the focus from gossip to the bigger picture.

One post read, "STARS CREATE THE INDUSTRY, NOT FWICE!!! Talent is magic that pulls jobs, cash, and fans like magnets! Not sneaky power plays dressed as "worker protection." No more fake shields!!" Next user said, "Hi @RGVzoomin sir we welcome @RanveerOfficial to our telugu film industry and make the films in all languages and will release it on Hindi first then will see who is the most powerful that is @RanveerOfficial or FWICE."

Next post said, "This is your moment. Make a movie with him defying Bollywood." Another comment mentioned, "Good to see you have put all facts with data.An individual success may harm someone else to some extent but if Ranveer does shooting outside Maharashtra then losses will be to thousands of pple."

A few other viral posts read "That's unfiltered, brutal take! It's obvious that cosy, well ensconced but average & visionless lot in Bollywood who thrive on average stuff day in & out are suddenly finding themselves irrelevant! It is battle of survival for them & easiest way is fighting off worker's shoulder!"; "Thank you for supporting

@RanveerOfficial and exposing the Pak loving gang in Bollywood" and "Farhan Your conspiracy and resentment against Dhundiraj and his star cast and the entire success of it—every child in the country knows about that, and the industry knows it all too well anyway. This post from a successful director who was around even before you were born is exposing all your tricks. Showing some art will prove your point—bullying won't cut it."

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