Ranveer Singh gets a stern warning from Deepika Padukone's mom; Cirkus star confesses being scared of his mother-in-law

Now, who doesn't want a son-in-law like this adorable person Ranveer Singh? Hands down! Everyone. Deepika Padukone is indeed one lucky lady to have him and she too admits that he is her trophy, well, the husband is not limited to extending his love to wifey, but even his in-laws. We have seen Ranveer bonding with the Padukone family like every girl longs to have their husband's bond with their family. But despite all that Ranveer gets a stern warning from mommy in law and he admits to being scared of her? Why you ask? Well, the entire Padukone family is in USA and Ranveer too is having a gala time with his wifey's family at Shankar Mahadevan's concert. The pictures and videos of Ranveer and Deepika along with her family have been creating quite a stir online. And in this one video, you can see how Ranveer is on the stage along with Shankar Mahadevan revealing that he has got a stern warning from his mother-in-law to not do this he admitted to being scared of her.

Ranveer's candid confession

This video of the Cirkus actor is going VIRAL and his fans cannot stop admiring him and are calling him the best son-in-law. Well, Ranveer has already earned the title of best boyfriend to the best husband and now he has earned the best son-in-law title with this adorable confession of him. Ranveer and Deepika had a gala time at the concert and DeepVeer fans immensely missed this chemistry of them.

On the professional front, Ranveer gave an outstanding performance in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and is awaiting the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with . He will also be seen next in Cirkus. While Deepika is gearing up for the release of Pathaan along with superstar . She will be seen next in Project K along with and Fighter opposite .