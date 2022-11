Ranveer Singh is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood. He has some highly successful films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy and others in his filmography. He has a very flamboyant personality and that makes him stand out from the crowd. Currently, the actor is in Abu Dhabi to attend the F1 race. As expected, he was high on energy and enjoyed every moment of it. But what grabbed everyone's attention is his humility and sweetness even though he went unrecognised by F1 commentator Martin Brundle. Also Read - Ranveer Singh gives an emotional speech and touches his parents feet after receiving an award [Watch this heartwarming video]

A video of Ranveer Singh has made its way to the internet in which we see him conversing him Martin Brundle who was also a racing driver in the past. He is asked how is he feeling to which the actor replies, 'On top of the world' in his classic enthusiastic tone. Ranveer Singh then talks about how he can feel the exhilaration as he catches the F1 race. Later, Martin Brundle says that he has momentarily forgotten who Ranveer Singh is. The actor was not taken aback by this and rather showed off his kind and sweet side. Ranveer Singh then said, "I'm a Bollywood actor, sir, I hail from Mumbai, India. I'm an entertainer." He even joked about his clothes and how he is supposed to return all of it the next morning.

The video has gone viral on social media and fans are mighty impressed with his answer. Fans say Ranveer Singh's answer to the commentator calls for respect.

Check out Ranveer Singh's video and reactions below:

I know people are trolling them here but got to admire how professionally and respectfully both @RanveerOfficial and @MBrundleF1 handled this exchange. Very well done!#RanveerSingh #MartinBrundle #F1 #AbuDhabiGP2022pic.twitter.com/M9ybq4H0iU — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) November 21, 2022

Today in F1 crossovers : Martin Brundle, who has no idea who Ranveer Singh is, sliding in with a “I’ve momentarily forgotten who you are, remind me again?” ??#F1 just keeps giving. But, Ranveer being a sport answered graciously. Thank god. #AbuDhabiGP #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/7QGBIv45pt — piyush mahamuni (@piyush_mahamuni) November 20, 2022

The way he handled the situation was commendable , he does not seem to have a ego abt being a star... https://t.co/fdRYRUibEe — Yatharth srivastava (@yatharth_sriv) November 20, 2022

Ranveer Singh also met at F1 race in Abu Dhabi. Both of them danced together on 's song Chamak Challo and the video has of course made its way to the internet. Ranveer Singh truly is something, we must say.