Ranveer Singh gets major RELIEF? FWICE likely to REVOKE non-cooperation directive amid Don 3 controversy

FWICE is expected to withdraw its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh during a press conference on June 3, marking a major development in the ongoing Don 3 controversy.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) is set to make a big declaration about Ranveer Singh on Wednesday (June 3), perhaps putting an end to the issue that has dominated industry conversations for the last week.

FWICE to remove ban on Ranveer Singh?

After issuing a non-cooperation directive to the actor on May 25, FWICE is expected to reverse the order during a news conference. The revelation comes amid an ongoing disagreement involving Don 3 and producer-director Farhan Akhtar's production company, Excel Entertainment.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the decision to withdraw the directive has been taken after consultations with senior members of the film industry.

A source told the portal, “The head honchos of FWICE will likely announce that they are going to lift the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. The revocation of their earlier order has been done in consultation with senior members of the film industry. In short, the workers are now free to work with Ranveer Singh in his upcoming projects.”

FWICE to hold another press conference

FWICE president BN Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey, treasurer Gangeshwalal Shrivastav, and chief advisor Ashoke Pandit will once again lead the press conference.

The matter has also entered the legal sphere as FWICE gets ready for its most recent pronouncement.

After FWICE decided to issue the non-cooperation order against him, Ranveer reportedly issued a legal notification to the organisation.

Meanwhile, seasoned producer TP Aggarwal filed a case against FWICE and the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) in the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi. According to the petition, no person or group has the right to forbid or forbid participants in the film business from cooperating.

Why did FWICE decided for a non-cooperation?

The dispute started on May 25, when Ashoke Pandit, during an FWICE press conference, described a complaint that Farhan Akhtar had made over Ranveer's purported departure from Don 3.

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