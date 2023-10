Ranveer Singh’s facial expression while Deepika Padukone spoke about being in an open relationship with the actor on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 8 is going viral. And fans cannot help but compare it with Hollywood star Will Smith, who almost had the same expression while his wife, Pinkett Smith, spoke about having an affair with Alsina and referred to her relationship with Will as an ;entanglement'. And this statement by the Hollywood star's wife was largely mocked. And today, netizens are reminding and comparing the same situation with Ranveer and calling him Ranveer Smith.

Why is Ranveer Singh being called Indian Will Smith? Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor criticised Deepika Padukone for speaking negatively about him on a public platform; ‘She could have been...’ Deepika Padukone went all out on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 8, where she spoke about how she and Ranveer were in an open relationship, and she was also seeing a few men dating him but always had him in mind. Ranveer looked upset with this statement of the Jawan actress, and fans are noting his expression and comparing it with Will Smith. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Did Ranveer Singh just COPY PASTE the idea of his first meeting with Deepika Padukone?

Spot the difference da elei… Ranveer Singh = Indian Will Smith pic.twitter.com/PbNWFJGTl0 — அராத்து? (@Araathu_) October 26, 2023

Look at Ranveer's face, he gives will Smith vibes ? pic.twitter.com/7RcRL29kjE — @Author_ Jyoti (@jyotiTpandey05) October 26, 2023

Spot the difference da elei… Ranveer Singh = Indian Will Smith pic.twitter.com/PbNWFJGTl0 — அராத்து? (@Araathu_) October 26, 2023

Look at Ranveer's face, he gives will Smith vibes ? pic.twitter.com/7RcRL29kjE — @Author_ Jyoti (@jyotiTpandey05) October 26, 2023

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh's angry reaction to Deepika Padukone's open relationship comment

Trending Now

The video of's angry reaction fromis going viral, where he tells her that he remembers everything after she reveals that she is dating other men along with him and has admitted to being in an open relationship with theactor.

Deepika Padukone is called a hypocrite.

After the Fighter diva spoke about seeing a few men at the same time, she was called a hypocrite as one of her old clips from KWK is being resurfaced, where she is seen saying that she doesn't know how to see multiple people at the same time. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their debut on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 and even shared their first ever wedding video, which left fans amazed.