Ranveer Singh again did the unthinkable. The Gully Boy star was one of the first actors from Bollywood to do a condom ad. When Ranveer Singh became the face of Durex in 2014, he shocked a number of people. But many hailed him for ending the stigma around safe sex and conversations around it. His latest commercial for Bold Care, which talks about the common problem of erectile dysfunction has left netizens in splits. Filmed in a true-blue Indian daily soap style, it also got flak from Rashami Desai and Sayantani Ghosh.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh got super excited when he heard that he had to endorse products for male sexual health. When he heard that they wanted Johnny Sins on board, he got even more excited about the same. It seems the ad agencies were trying to figure out how to get in touch with Johnny Sins. Ranveer Singh stepped up and got his team to get in touch with the world famous pornstar. It seems they contacted him on Instagram and the contract was signed in less than a week.

It seems Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins spoke to one another on the phone. They bonded over some common interests and passions. The source told Bollywood Hungama, " Ranveer then pitched the social cause of sexual health in India. Johnny instantly agreed and came on board the Advertisement."

Well, the commercial has got the attention of everyone. Ranveer Singh has shown that few artistes are big risk-takers like him in the industry.