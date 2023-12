There are quite a few Ranveer Singh fans who always felt that he was inspired by Johnny Depp. With his eclectic dressing and quirk, he is the Bollywood star who is closest to the Pirates Of The Caribbean star. Now, imagine the joy of Ranveer Singh fans on seeing him with Johnny Depp. The two met at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Quite a few Hollywood celebs were present and Depp was one of the biggest names. While Ranveer Singh took his award, he sought permission to go a bit off the script. He said it was an honour to get an award in front of the Hollywood icon. Johnny Depp touched his heart and smile hearing the wonderful things that Ranveer Singh said about him. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Pathaan and Tiger to join Rani Mukerji's Mardaani franchise?

In his video, he said that he has watched all his films right from the times of Edward Scissorhands to What's Eating Gilbert Grape. Ranveer Singh called him one of the biggest influences on his craft. He said that Depp was the master of transformation and versatility. The reaction of the Hollywood star on hearing that was simply priceless. Fans of Ranveer Singh have shared the clips with adorable reactions on the same... Also Read - Ranveer Singh to Mahesh Babu: Actors who refused to do films due to being afraid of their image being spoiled

Johnny Depp y Ranveer Singh en el Red Sea Film Festival #RedSeaIFF23 pic.twitter.com/jiWxHg2Aq5 — ༒ ?????? ༒ (@twiggywitch) November 30, 2023

Ranveer Singh with #JohnnyDepp at the @RedSeaFilm festival.@RanveerOfficial Congratulations and thank you for the nice words about JD. pic.twitter.com/I9Zsjxy9hr — Truthseeker ?‍☠️? (@XoxoAudrey4ever) November 30, 2023

PIC: Ranveer Singh with Johnny Depp at the opening night of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. #RedseaIFF pic.twitter.com/kut0yDorhG — Ranveerians Worldwide | #RRKPK IN CINEMAS NOW♥️ (@RanveeriansFC) November 30, 2023

LINDOS! Ranveer Singh aclamando Johnny Depp em seu discurso: “Obrigado por tudo que você, sem saber, me ensinou sobre o ofício, senhor. Mestre da transformação e versatilidade, algo que me inspiro em você”

pic.twitter.com/LxcqGUjjl6 — Central Johnny Depp (@centraldepp) November 30, 2023

Ranveer Singh received the award from Sharon Stone at the event. The actor will be seen next in movies like Singham Again and Don 3. Ranveer Singh made news with his revelations on Koffee With Karan 8. Deepika Padukone and he had come together.