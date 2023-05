Ranveer Singh is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood right now. Following his debut in 2010’s Band Baja Baaraat the actor has delivered some of the amazing performances that are loved by the audience. After completing 12 years in the Indian cinema Ranveer Singh is now heading to Hollywood. He is following in the footsteps of his wife Deepika Padukone who has already worked in the West with some renowned names. The latest reports surrounding the actor suggest that he has signed a deal with a Hollywood agency. Also Read - Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 win: Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh and more Bollywood celebs celebrate MS Dhoni’s victory

Ranveer Singh heads to Hollywood

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor has signed on with Hollywood's biggest talent agency named William Morris Endeavor. He will now be represented globally by WME. Reportedly, his co-star also signed with the same agency back in July 2021. The firm represents some of the biggest stars of Hollywood. The firm represents , Rober Pattinson, Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, Emma Roberts, Kristen Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and more Hollywood celebs.

Ranveer was managed by YRF talent company for years but he stepped down last year. In India, he is now represented by India's Collective Artists Network. While he continues to be a client of India's Collective Artists Network Ranveer will also be represented by William Morris Endeavor in Hollywood. This power move of has sparked speculations that he may soon feature in a Hollywood movie. The actor is slowly climbing the ladder of becoming a global star. He has endorsed some international brands. He has partnered with NBA, Yas Island, been a part of the FIFA world cup, and more. Recently, he attended the launch of Tiffany's flagship store in New York City. He graced the event along with Florence Pugh and singer Jimin of BTS.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in ’s Cirkus which failed to perform well at the box office. He is expected to bring his charm back to the big screens with 's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He will headline the film reuniting with co-star Alia Bhatt. The family entertainer romance drama also features senior actors , , and . The film is slated to open in cinemas on 28th July 2023.