Ranveer Singh how adorable you are man! The man never fails to charm you. Last night Deepika Padukone did a live chat on her Instagram talking about her new launch makeup brand and said that how she has worked immensely hard for the same. Deepika was so busy with this launch that the couple didn't even have a grand celebration of their 4th wedding anniversary together. Ranveer sent flowers and chocolates to her beloved wife and asked men to take the cue from him and definitely, they should.

While now once again he grabbed all the attention on his wifey Deepika's live Instagram chat by almost hijacking it with his comments and in one of the comments, he asked to give him credit as well for being the supportive husband throughout and the girl couldn't stop smiling and laughing. Well, the man who still makes you laugh like this, is a keeper for life. Ranveer showered all the love on Deepika on her Instagram live from praising the brand to adding excitement to her live chat and asking to thank him as well for all the love and support. Ad in the end he turned typical and questioned when is she coming home. This two are just adorable. NO?

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's fun banter, its unmissable

Ranveer was being Ranveer and won millions of hearts again. While talking about a couple of late there was a huge buzz of, they are getting separated, or all is not well between them. Well, the chemistry between DeepVeer is still intact and one can see that eyes don't lie. Deepika and Ranveer are meant to be forever together. Ranveer and Deepika have completed 10 years of being together.