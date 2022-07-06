It's been nearly four years since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in a dreamy ceremony. Before tying the knot, the couple dated for almost six years and it seems like Ranveer is still head over heels in love with his then girlfriend, now wife. During a recent event, Ranveer proudly introduced himself as Deepika's husband and sent the internet into a massive meltdown. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Birthday Special: From Bajirao Mastani to 83, here are 5 incredible makeovers that will astound you

In the viral video, Ranveer can be seen dressed in traditional kurta pyjama suit while Deepika looked elegant in a saree as she sat next to her husband's chair. "I am of course a man who needs no introduction. I am Deepika Padukone's husband," Ranveer said while looking at Deepika who couldn't stop blushing.

As the video started circulating widely on social media, netizens went gaga over Ranveer and said that he is still behaving like a crazy lover despite being together for nearly 10 years. "I love the way Ranveer loves and respects Deepika. He still behaves like a crazy lover of Deepika . God bless these two," one Twitter user wrote. Another one commented, "Very rare to find this kind of husband....he gives immense respect and feels proud of his wife...n also to be called by wife's name when he himself is I believe more talented actor n also successful." And so on.

“I am of course a man who needs no introduction. I am Deepika Padukone’s husband”- Ranveer Singh pic.twitter.com/2dctv1NXyi — elitestanning (@elitestanning) July 5, 2022

Ranveer has turned 37 on July 6 and he recently received a special surprise from one of his fans on the occasion. Ayesha Gandhi, an artiste, designed a portrait of Ranveer bedazzled with 100,000 crystals in a span of almost 3 months. The artiste made the incredible artwork to gift Ranveer on behalf of her mother Shagun Chaudhry, who is a huge fan of the actor.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and south director S Shankar's retelling of his cult classic Anniyan in the pipeline. Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, a cameo with Ranveer in Cirkus and Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.