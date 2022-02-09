Ranveer Singh is all praise for Deepika Padukone, but it’s not his wife – view post

and are one of the most loved Bollywood jodis. Their social media PDA (public display of affection) always grabs the attention of the netizens, and the two always give their fans couple goals. Recently, Ranveer shared a video on Twitter in which he has praised Deepika, but the twist is that it’s not his wife. The actor has shared a video of a girl who is enacting a scene of Deepika from Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela. Also Read - Gehraiyaan song Beqaaboo: 5 steamy scenes of Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi that made us call the fire brigade – view pics

Ranveer tweeted, “Leela jaisi koi nahi! Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone Love the expressions! #chotideepika.” Well, #ChotiDeepika is trending on Twitter, and fans are loving this little girl’s videos whose name is Rashi Shinde. Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Did Deepika Padukone take Ranveer Singh's permission to kiss and shoot bold scenes? Check her epic reaction

Leela jaisi koi nahi! ?

Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone

Love the expressions! ❤️ #chotideepika pic.twitter.com/sY3Pa692CG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2022

A Twitter user wrote, "She is damn cute and talented." Another one tweeted, "AWESOME EXPRESSIONS." A user tweeted, "@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone Ke Bachpan Wala Role Is Bachchi Se Karana." Check out the tweets below…

AWESOME EXPRESSIONS — Ashu Singla (@CRY_pto_HO_dLEr) February 9, 2022

She is damn cute and talented — Abhay Khanoria (@AbhayKhanoria) February 9, 2022

@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone Ke Bachpan Wala Role Is Bachchi Se Kaharana ? — अत्याचारी बालक (@PuneetS02473688) February 9, 2022

Deepika is currently busy with the promotions of Gehraiyaan which is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 11th Feb 2022. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, , and Dhairya Karwa. Apart from Gehraiyaan, the actress will be seen in movies like Pathan, Project K, Fighter, and The Intern remake.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Hindi remake lined up. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to release on 25th Feb 2022, however, it is not yet known whether the film will release as per the schedule or it will be getting postponed.