Ranveer Singh will be Ranveer Singh, and that’s what makes him special. The Cirkus star was seen making a stylish appearance at an event held in Mumbai, where he kept his fun mode on with his buddy and Bollywood's favourite photographer, Rohan Sreshtha. In this video, you can see Ranveer kicking Rohan by his leg. This was a bit surprising, and the netizens are giving him a mixed responses over his unusual behaviour. Well, many recalled their own times of friendship with their respective friends, and others are picking him for his unsuccessful box office run and how he is dejected by the failures. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor finds Urfi Javed's fashion sense 'Bad Taste'; says, 'I am not a big fan of...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One user commented, "Good to see Ranveer back in action. He seemed dejected after the flops". Another said, " So attention hungry … can’t even let this guy get his share of the limelight." One more user said, " This is why he is not getting good opening , yeh hi chichore giri kar raha hai to kaise milega". Also Read - Alia Bhatt proves why having Raha Kapoor will NOT stop her from being the box office queen; here’s a look at her upcoming releases that are sure shot HITS

Ranveer is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, and he has proven his mettle as an actor in every film; his last release, Cirkus, was also exceptional performance-wise. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone departs for the event; husband Ranveer Singh drops her off at the airport; fans say, 'Just cuties' [Watch Video]

The wait is almost over! ?⚡#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, directed by @karanjohar and starring an epic cast including #Dharmendra, #RanveerSingh, #AliaBhatt, #ShabanaAazmi & #JayaBachchan, has officially wrapped up shooting. Catch it in theaters worldwide on 28th July 2023 ?? pic.twitter.com/Ww18JMHxh1 — Abhay Shukla (@_abhayshukla) March 12, 2023