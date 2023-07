Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show is happening in the maximum city as you read this. It's a starry affair with celebs such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and more joining the Bridal showcase by one of the most loved Bollywoo fashion designers. Ranveer Singh walked the ramp for men's range and his PDA moment with Deepika Padukone grabbed eyeballs. Deepika and Ranveer make for one of the best pairs in Bollywood. Deepika and Ranveer make for a great pair not just on screen but also in real life. The husband and wife duo have been setting couple goals in their own way. And their PDA at public events will leave you blushing and how! Also Read - Alia Bhatt dolls up for Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show; fans feel Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress is not 'comfortable'

Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone in the middle of ramp walk

Manish Malhotra is known for his amazing bridal couture. And he is showcasing his new work and designs with celebs walking the ramp. Ranveer Singh being one of them. The actor looks dapper in an ivory and beige Sherwani. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star walked the ramp with such confidence and panache that you couldn't just take your eyes off him. And then he stops when he spots Deepika Padukone. Without waiting for another breath, Ranveer walks towards her and gives her a peck on her cheek. Deepika is seen twinning with Ranveer in ivory. They will make you go aww!

Also present at the venue were Ranveer Singh's mom and Karan Johar. Ranveer touched his mother's feet and gave a peck to his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director. Ranveer is always making everyone feel special with such gestures. And his PDA with Deepika often leaves fans gushing and blushing and wishing to have a romance like that. The vide has grabbed headlines in entertainment news.

On the work front, Ranveer is promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia. The film is coming out on July 28th. On the other hand, Deepika has Project K in the pipeline whose first glimpse will be revealed in a couple of hours. The actress was supposed to go to the San Diego Comic-Con Festival. However, owing to her membership in SAG-AFTRA and the ongoing protest, the actress had to skip participation in any activities.