For the past two days, a lot of Bollywood celebrities are promoting Lakshadweep Islands. From Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Hardik Pandya and many more have tweeted to support and encourage tourism in Lakshwadeep. This came in after a few Maldivian ministers made comments against Lakshadweep Islands. Amidst this, Ranveer Singh also took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to make a post about Lakshadweep islands. However, he seems to have made a blunder. Also Read - Malaika Arora further busts breakup rumours; shares video of Arjun Kapoor DJing with BFF Ranveer Singh [Watch Video]

Fans reported pointed out that Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep

Islands. Even though he allegedly deleted the tweet later, some netizens managed to get its screenshot and the post has gone viral on social media. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor seem to have immediately rectified the error and made a post stating that people of India should explore Lakswadeep Islands in the year 2024. Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s fitness secret revealed; here's what the Fighter actress eats before sleeping

Ranveer Singh was using Maldives pic to promote Lakshadweep. He has now deleted the post. Moye Moye ?? pic.twitter.com/s6VdmoDXb3 — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) January 8, 2024

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani along with Alia Bhatt. The movie turned out to be a hit and it made more than Rs 350 crore at the box office. He next has Singham Again in the pipeline. He will be a cop again in this upcoming new movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also a part of it. Ranveer Singh also has Don 3 in his kitty. He has replaced Shah Rukh Khan and will be carrying on the franchise further. Not many were happy with Ranveer Singh being the next Don but the teaser also got all his fans excited. There are rumours suggesting that he will also be a part of Baiju Bawra.