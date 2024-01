Bollywood's powerhouse of talent Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani along with Alia Bhatt. The film created a storm at the box office and the audience loved it. Post that there have been talks about Ranveer's next feature film and the actor has been quite committed to on embarking a new journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Baiju Bawra which will be released in 2024. Well, now the film has been put on hold. BollywoodLife is available on WhatsApp. Entertainment news is now just a click away. Also Read - 6 years of Padmaavat – a cinematic masterpiece by Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

As per the latest reports, Ranveer is keen to work with the top South directors. Yes, you read that right. The actor has already initiated conversations with most of the South directors. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Jawan director Atlee has spoken to Ranveer over the call multiple times. The director has been working on the script of his next film and will soon announce the cast. As per rumorus, Allu Arjun was at the forefront, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Atlee has promised to meet Ranveer in the coming few weeks to discuss a collaboration. Also Read - Love & War: Before Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar wanted to remake Sangam with THESE actors; Alia Bhatt was not on the list

Moreover, Ranveer has also met Nelson, but the Jailer director is planning to make Jailer 2 before deciding on his Hindi Film Debut. AR Murugadoss met Ranveer and narrated him in an action film. As per the reports, Ranveer has liked the subject and will decide on his next free from all meetings which are lined up. Ranveer is exploring various genres and will be acing every character with ease. Also Read - Pushpa 2, Singham Again and more: Bollywood to rule box office in 2024 with sequels

Trending Now

Watch Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's video

In the coming week, Ranveer will be meeting HanuMan director,. It is not yet confirmed if the director is approaching him for the part of HanuMan?has met Ranveer to discuss his cameo role in Rajinikanth's film.is working on Shaktimaan and there are meetings with Ranveer happening in tandem. As per rumous, there are chances of Ranveer collaborating with a top Telugu director.

On the work front, Ranveer has Don 3 in his kitty. Well, the film is currently in the writing stage and is expected to start by 2024-2025.