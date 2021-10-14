and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celeb couples. The two have been giving fans relationship goals ever since they made things official. And now, with them welcoming their little girl Vamika, fans have been stalking Virushka’s Insta feed to get one glimpse of the little princess. While the couple has not revealed Vamika to the world as yet and kept her face hidden, a new picture of Anushka and Vamika is going viral right now. On the occasion of Ashtami on Wednesday, Anushka took to her Instagram to share one of the cutest ever pictures of her and Vamika and fans are having a meltdown. Anushka is seen giggling in the picture and it is totally frame worthy. The actress has been busy with her work commitments, but when she did take time out to spend with her baby girl, she couldn’t stop but take this beautiful picture. She shared it with an even more beautiful caption, “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami.” Also Read - From Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor: 6 celeb couples who kept their relationship a secret before making it official

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

While the picture is going viral thanks to Virushka fans, it has also caught the attention on many Bollywood stars who are left gushing over the cuteness in the click. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the first ones to react and she dropped heart and evil eye emojis, on the other hand wrote, “Oh-lay!”. , Genelia D’Souza, Tahira Kashyap, , Sania Mirza, Athiya Shetty, Saba Ali Khan and many more dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Also Read - From Akshay Kumar to Anushka Sharma: 6 celebs whom Amitabh Bachchan publicly taunted for not replying to his messages

It is truly a picture that will make anyone go aww. Vamika was born in January 2021 and will be a year old soon. Anushka Sharma had taken a break from work to be a full-time mommy but she has recently resumed working. She has been shooting for endorsements and reading a few scripts that she will act in and produce for her production banner Clean Slate Films. Also Read - After Anushka Sharma's PDA for Virat Kohli, latter returns the favour with NEW VIDEO, proving Virushka still loves giving us #CoupleGoals