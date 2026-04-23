Ranveer Singh, not Shah Rukh Khan reigns supreme! Dhurandhar series dominates Box Office, outsmarts King Khan films

Ranveer Singh steals the spotlight as Dhurandhar series smash box office records. Even Shah Rukh Khan faces tough competition with audiences loving Ranveer's impactful and energetic screen presence.

Dhurandhar 2 star Ranveer Singh seems to be having a full-on moment. And to be honest, it just can't be ignored. Those who have watched Dhurandhar series would agree that these have emerged as box office magnets. Ranveer Singh has managed to strike a chord with audiences, and left an indelible impact by bringing films that aren't just about high-energy storytelling, but also larger-than-life performances. Meanwhile, even the ever-iconic Shah Rukh Khan - who has been ruling hearts for decades - seems to be facing some real competition.

What’s also interesting to note is how Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 have beaten traditional star-driven films by bringing to the viewers an interesting mix of mass appeal and slick execution. Ranveer Singh’s fierce avatar and intensity not only feels fresh, but also unpredictable, which keeps fans hooked. This doesn’t take away from Shah Rukh Khan’s legacy, but it just shows how the industry continues to evolve. To be honest, right now, the spotlight is on Ranveer Singh and he’s making the most of it. Indian showbiz industry have always loved shake-ups, and this could just be one of those moments.

We get you a lowdown on all instances when Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 surpassed King Khan's films.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Pathaan, becomes highest Bollywood grosser in history

According to a recent official update, Dhurandhar 2 has been successful in earning £4.388 million at the UK box office in 33 days. This amounts to RS 55.63 crore gross. Since Pathaan's release in 2023, the film has been the highest-grossing Bollywood film. In UK, its lifetime collection amounted to £4.38 million. Ranveer Singh-starrer has clearly been BO winner.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge beats Pathaan's overseas collection

Going by Dhurandhar 2's overseas box office collection on day 26, the film had earned Rs 414 crore gross. With this, the film was also successful in surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which ended its overseas run at Rs 412 crore gross.

Dhurandhar 2 enjoys historic run at Box Office

In March too, Dhurandhar 2 managed to beat Pathaan. Going by the film's day 6 box office collection, Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film had crossed Rs 575 crore net in India and successfully set new benchmarks for Hindi cinema. With this incredible run, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed the Hindi lifetime collections of several blockbusters. This included Baahubali 2 (Rs 511 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 525 crore), Pathaan (Rs 543 crore) and Animal (Rs 556 crore).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar 2 surpassed Jawan to be third highest-grossing Bollywood film in Telugu version

By earning Rs 29 crore net, Dhurandhar 2 managed to race ahead of Jawan (Rs 28 crore) to become the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film in the Telugu-dubbed version. Before concluding the run, it surpassed Animal (Rs 46 crore).

Dhurandhar surpassed Pathaan

Dhurandhar had released on the big screen on December 5 and since then, it smashed several BO records. After about 3 weeks of theatrical run, the movie became the highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever. In fourth week, the film's overall collection stood at Rs 649.14 crore in India. With this it surpassed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan to be the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time. Released in 2023, Jawan collected Rs 640.25 Cr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar ahead of Pathaan to be Bollywood’s third highest grosser ever

Dhurandhar had also emerged as all-time blockbuster at the worldwide box office. It had entered Rs 1000 crores globally, and became the ninth Indian film to achieve the milestone. On the fourth Sunday, the film managed to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan’s lifetime collection. It earned Rs 28.67 crore gross. It amassed Rs 862.22 crore gross (730.7 crore net) in the domestic market. In the overseas market, it earned Rs 238 crore gross. Its worldwide collection stood at Rs 1100.22 crore gross. With this, it surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 1069.85 crore gross) to be Bollywood’s third highest grosser globally.

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