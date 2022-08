Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot created a huge controversy for the actor and he even landed in legal trouble for the same. Reportedly, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor was summoned to appear at the police station on August 22, but due to his professional commitments, he delayed. On Monday, Ranveer appeared at the Mumbai Police station to record his statement in connection with the FIR registered against the actor. As per reports in ETimes, the actor in his statement mentioned that he never uploaded the controversial photos and wasn't aware that this nude photoshoot would create trouble for him. We wonder if the actor is now spared by the social media trollers. Also Read - Jawan, Pathaan, Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's special song to promotional plan; here's all you need to know about SRK's next biggies

An FIR was filed by a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) that claimed Ranveer Singh has hurt the sentiments of women in general by going nude and insulting their modesty by posting nude photoshoots on social media. When the nude photoshoot of Ranveer Singh came online faced a huge backlash from certain sections of society and the repercussion are out. While a large number of Bollywood members came out in support of the actor and called him courageous for this nude photoshoot.

While Ranveer's nude photoshoot took the internet by storm, his wifey 's reaction had won many hearts, Reportedly she was all supportive of him and was absolutely in love with the concept of the photoshoot. The actress saw the images before it was out on the internet. too came out in support of the Pajero Mastani actor and said that one shouldn't be penalised for artistic freedom, " I think it's artistic freedom and I don't think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom." , , , and more celebs supported the actor for his use photoshoot and claimed that he is sensible enough to know what is wrong and right!