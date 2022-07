's nude photoshoot has become the talk of the town, so much so that the Mumbai Police went on to file an FIR against him based on the complaint of a couple who found his bare body photos obscene, hurt sentiments of women and insulted their modesty. While , have stood by Ranveer, ’s doppelganger Amanda Cerny decided to run naked in public to support the Cirkus star. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor sells off luxury Juhu apartment to Roohi Afza co-star Rajkummar Rao in a mind-boggling real estate deal

In the video, Amanda was seen stripping down to her skin and running naked in a grocery store like a crazy person. The video then featured a series of her nude pictures which she clicked inside store, even while paying her bills in front of the cashier. She captioned the video saying, "Justice for Ranveer?" Also Read - Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Yashraj Mukhate gives a musical spin to the 'We Can See His Bum' controversy and the result is hilarious [Watch EPIC video]

Watch the video here:

Amanda Cerny, an actress, model and influencer, has been in news in India for her strong resemblance with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez. But did you know Amanda has been a Playboy model before becoming a celebrity on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter? She has bared it all for the magazine and needless to say, her NSFW pictures are an absolute thirst trap. Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone get trolled for 'sanskaar' and 'tummy' as they walk ramp for Manish Malhotra [Watch Videos]

Advertisement

She began working as a model at the 15. She started off her career as a hobby but later Kelly Carrington, who was featured as Miss October 2008, convinced her to send in her photos to Playboy. She was featured in Playboy as the Playmate of the Month in the October 2011 edition.

In August 2020, Jacqueline and her lookalike Amanda were roped in to do a video podcast together, called Feels Good. Their conversations revolved around about sex, dating, wellness, culture, inspiring news stories along with the occasional unexpected guest.