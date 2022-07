Ranveer Singh has been grabbing headlines like only he can here, there and everywhere for stripping right down to his birthday suit for a recent photoshoot in paper magazine. Ranveer Singh's aesthetically done and smouldering-hot nude magazine photoshoot, which surfaced recently, has been the subject of discussion everywhere, with an FIR now being needlessly registered against the star, citing obscenity and being insensitive to women – bizarre, right? It isn't the first time though that Ranveer Singh has been the central focus for his attire or even the lack of it – case in point being the statement below made by Shah Rukh Khan on Koffee with Karan season 5. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns movie review: John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor starrer is ridiculously bad and unbearably misogynistic

Shah Rukh Khan predicted Ranveer Singh's 6 years ago for nudity

Back on season 5 of Koffee with Karan, as his wont by host to put his guests on the spot, he read out a list of Bollywood celebs to his very good friend, Shah Rukh Khan, who was the guest for that particular episode, and quizzed him on hypothetical reasons over why they might be arrested. When name cropped up, SRK instantly replied that he'd get arrested for nudity one day. Well, talk about a joke being bizarrely prophetic, right? Who'd have thought that SRK has psychic power – well, now we're joking, but the eerie nature of the prophecy can't be denied, can it?

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh has just been booked and not arrested, and we hope it stays that way, with the ludicrous charges being dropped sooner rather than later. We also hope that some day these incredulously archaic obscenity laws of our country are altered so that people utilise their time and effort toward more constructive things or for tackling real issues.