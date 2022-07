Ranveer Singh is making news for his nude photoshoot and how. He posed in the buff for UK-based Paper magazine on Friday. The pictures have gone viral and how. A complaint has been filed at the Chembur Police Station on the star for outraging the modesty of women through his obscene photographs. Ranveer Singh said that stripping physically was never a big deal for him. He said that he had bared his soul for his movies but people failed to see that. Ranveer Singh's photoshoot is like a tribute for the American star and producer Burt Reynolds. Social media had mixed reactions on the same. Also Read - Akshay Kumar to Salman Khan; these 5 Bollywood actors are highest taxpayers [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

After Ranveer Singh, South actor Vishnu Vishal did a similar photoshoot. The pics were clicked by his wife, badminton player Jwala Gutta. Ranveer Singh's photoshoot got reactions but the best one came from Poonam Pandey. This is what she tweeted. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda, Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna and more fit TV stars in their 30s-40s who can give young actors a run for their money

You beat me at my own game. @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/qrnnGUrJvT — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) July 22, 2022

As we know, Poonam Pandey one of the top contestants of Lock Upp had said she did strip if India won the World Cup. However, though being in the field of 'erotica', she has never stripped fully for the cameras. This is how netizens reacted to her comment. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor look dapper in the LEAKED pictures from the sets of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial [View Pics]

Ha ha ha this tweet ? — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) July 23, 2022

Want to see u like this — Rahul khan (@Rahulkh20882688) July 22, 2022

No one is even near you or @SherlynChopra in this game. — RajbirSingh (@RajbirS95933484) July 22, 2022

Dono sath sath kabhi competition karo ....

Haa Deepika se permit lene ke bad? — st (@sais_45) July 22, 2022

Yeah sexy baby — Gaurav Verma (@GauravV22159584) July 22, 2022

You can see the diverse reactions that Poonam Pandey's comment has got from people. She has also said that there is too much noise about nudity in the country. Poonam Pandey impressed people with her candour on Lock Upp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. It is coming in December 2022.