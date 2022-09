Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh recently called for trouble when he uploaded some nude pictures on social media. He did a photo shoot for Paper Magazine and had no qualms baring it all. However, the photo shoot got him into trouble as a case was filed against him for obscenity. A complaint was filed against Ranveer Singh stating that his alleged nude pictures 'hurt sentiments of women'. It was a few days ago that the actor recorded his statement with the police and now details have come to the fore. Also Read - Brahmastra success effect: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to now star in a romantic comedy together?

to get a clean chit in nude pictures controversy?

As reported by The Indian Express, Ranveer Singh in his statement stated that the alleged photo on which the complaint has been filed is morphed. The alleged photo that shows his private parts is not a part of the seven photo series that he shot for the magazine, claimed the actor. He even showed his Instagram posts and revealed that the picture in question was not uploaded by him. Mumbai Police has now sent the alleged photo to the forensic to understand whether it was morphed or not. If yes, Ranveer Singh is likely to get a clean chit in this case. Also Read - Prabhas, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and more celebrities who have cried in public after getting emotional

An officer informed the portal, "In his statement, he has said that the seven photographs he posted on Instagram were not obscene and he was wearing underwear. He added that the photograph in which the complainant had alleged that his ‘private parts were visible’ was morphed and not part of the photoshoot." Also Read - Brahmastra 2: Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and more; who will play Dev in Ranbir Kapoor's film sequel?

Advertisement

Celebrities on Ranveer's nude photoshoot row

A lot of stars had come out to speak about Ranveer Singh and the controversy following his nude photoshoot. Many raved about actor's hotness. too had spoken about the controversy and stated that she feels that everyone has a lot free time in hand as everyone wants to have an opinion on everything.