Ranveer Singh opens up on posing completely nude for magazine: 'It’s so easy for me to be physically naked'

never fails to surprise his fans with his unusual fashion choices. People always make fun of his outfits. So this time, the Padmaavat actor decided to wear only his skin and nothing else. He stripped off completely and posed nude for Paper magazine and broke the internet with his Greek God avatar. Also Read - Ranveer Singh strips off completely and poses nude for Paper magazine; fans say, 'Deepika apna Ranveer sambhal' [Read reactions]

The pictures have been asthetically shot and makes Ranveer looks hotter and sexier than ever before. Many actors might feel hesitant or might not even dare to bare it all, but for Ranveer, being physically naked is very easy. Also Read - Liger trailer: Karan Johar opens up on directing Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda in his next movie

"It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable,” Ranveer told the magazine while talking about the darkness inside him. Also Read - Liger trailer: Ranveer Singh reveals THIS gen-z hottie has an item number with him in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

He added, "I keep things light and low-brow and silly and slapstick… there should be humour and a lightness of being. And sunshine, you know? I reserve the darkness for myself. God knows I’m a dark guy, I’m really dark… yeah. See? No cheer for that. Hmm.”

Post pandemic, Ranveer has now become more hungrier for work. He is working 20 hours a day and he's loving it. However, he also worries about life and understands mortality. “I feel like I’ve got FOMO about life. Something might happen if or when I’m sleeping. It’s not sustainable, and I realize that. Here’s the key. I’m in an experimental phase. I want to see how much I can push myself. I want to see how much I am capable of doing – physically, mentally, emotionally. How fast can I go?” he said.