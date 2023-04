Ranveer Singh and Aditya Chopra have a wonderful equation. However, he is now with a different talent management agency. Today, there was a news item that Yash Raj Films have distanced themselves from Ranveer Singh. This has happened after the young superstar delivered a string of flops. As we know, Ranveer Singh's lull at the box office has started from 83. The big budget movie made by Kabir Khan failed to recover its costs. The year 2022 was quite bad for him with disasters like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. A report in Bollywood Hungama had said that Aditya Chopra and Ranveer Singh's friendship suffered due to the actor's bad patch. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan chooses Siddharth Anand for Krrish 4; superstar filmmaker and actor combos that have got fans and fraternity talking [Check List]

RANVEER SINGH TO BOUNCE BACK WITH BAIJU BAWRA?

The news did cause some worry to fans of Ranveer Singh. He is one of the firebrand talents in the industry. And there are many who bounced back after a bad phase. Now, a source close to Aditya Chopra (friend of the filmmaker) has told ETimes that such rumours are cruel and baseless. The source said that Aditya Chopra loves Ranveer Singh and would like to work with him. It seems the actor still runs his scripts with the top producer. The source was quoted as saying, "Ranveer too will be back in a big way with Bhansali's Baiju Bawra. It will be the biggest hit of Ranveer's career." The source gave the example of Rajesh Khanna who made a stellar comeback with YRF's Daag. The more recent example is Shah Rukh Khan with Pathaan.

NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AGAINST RANVEER SINGH

The friend also said that Ranveer Singh could be the target of a whisper campaign in the near future. Some people might suggest that he has been thrown out of Baiju Bawra. But Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made up his mind to work with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the project. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given Ranveer Singh his biggest hits whether it is Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and of course, Padmaavat. The name of Kartik Aaryan is also doing the rounds for Baiju Bawra.