Ranveer Singh, who celebrates his birthday on July 6th, got wonderful wishes from the entire world on social media, but this one special person in his life didn't post anything on his birthday, and that's his wife and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, and their separation rumours started doing the rounds once again. Many netizens expressed their concern and mentioned that why didn't the Pathaan actress post a birthday wish for her hubby on social media as she wishes almost everyone on her Instagram account, and hence, all is not well between the two. But hold on to your horses; Ranveer and Deepika are very much in LOVE. And the couple were together in Alibaug and rang in his birthday in the intimate way they like it. Also Read - Deepika Padukone turns cheerleader for Ranveer Singh after skipping to post on his birthday

While there was a lot of speculation that all was not well between Ranveer and Deepika, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actor took to his Instagram stories and shared an acknowledgement post for his birthday wish along with wife Deepika, where they are seen enjoying the sea ride together, and this picture shows how much fun the couple had together. For now, both Deepika and Ranveer have stopped being lovey-dovey in front of the paparazzi, and they like being incognito when they are together. That doesn't mean that they are heading for a divorce. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Top 10 celebrity couples who made jaws drop with their passionate lip locks

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be shifting into their dream house together, which is a lavish bungalow next to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. We cannot wait for the couple to step into their house and share a glimpse of it with their fans. Just a few months ago, Ranveer and Deepika shared pictures from their Grah Pravesh pooja at their Alibaug house, and the couple often visits there together to have a peaceful time. They had also made a silent entry at Karan Deol's wedding, but their videos of dancing and having fun at the reception party from the actor's wedding went viral, and it showed how in love they are. On the professional front, Ranveer is gearing up for his next release, Rocky Aur Rani KI Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt, and is receiving a raving response from the fans.