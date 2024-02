Ranveer Singh has been trending since two days after his commercial with Johnny Sins went viral. The ad about a sexual wellness product made the whole of India sit up and take notice. No one expected to see Johnny Sins and he in the same frame. We have seen that 2023 has been the year of action films whether it is Jawan, Pathaan or Gadar 2. Ranveer Singh is also going to become a full-fledged action hero for his next three movies. It seems the actor's diary is full for the next two years. Also Read - Singham Again: Rohit Shetty 'introduces' Arjun Kapoor as the menacing villain; shares a still with Ranveer Singh aka Simmba

Ranveer Singh back as Simmba in Singham 3

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh will be shooting for Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again till end of April. He has shot for the greater part and will soon finish off his pending work. It seems Ranveer Singh has shot for over 50 days for the movie. A source told the media portal that his role is way beyond an extended cameo. Also Read - After Rashami Desai, Sayantani Ghosh slams Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins sex*al health ad; says 'Even the biggest of stars...'

Ranveer Singh is also doing look tests for Don 3. The movie is an acid test for the film star given the legacy of the movie. Ranveer Singh will also undergo workshops for Don 3. The source told Pinkvilla, "He considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan is targeting to take Don 3 on floors from August/September 2024." The shoot for Don 3 will happen for seven months and will wrap up 2025. Also Read - Rashami Desai feels 'hurt' with Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins ad; feels it’s a 'slap' to TV industry

Ranveer Singh as Indian superhero Shaktimaan

It seems the script of Shaktimaan was in the works for three years now. Now, they have a final draft ready. Basil Joseph will be directing the film with Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer along with Sony Pictures India. Don 3 is going to be one of the big films of 2025. Ranveer Singh is also in talks with some South Indian directors and might announce a film soon.