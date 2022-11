Bollywood has its dirty dark and once cross and sail the boat you will lead a successful life, the classic example is Ranveer Singh, he is an outsider and has come a long way spoke about a horrific experience on the casting couch that he faced during the initial stage of his career. Today the man is the king of Bollywood and is praised for his stupendous acting skills and his unbeatable charm and aura, but it took time to make him what he is.

Ranveer who is one flamboyant personality in Bollywood spoke about how one producer had called him at a seedy place where he asked him if he is a hard worker or a smart worker. To which he said, “This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, ‘Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?’. I didn’t consider myself to be smart, so I said: ‘I think I’m a hard worker.’ He was like, ‘Darling, be smart, be sexy'". Ranveer even added those days make shim feel grateful for the success that he has achieved.

Ranveer Singh is right now the top leading male actor in Bollywood and has worked with all the biggies in the industry. The actor always credits his success to who gave him path-breaking roles with Ram Leela, and to Padmaavat. Along with these films, Ranveer proved his mettle as an actor with films like , , Dil Dhadakne Do and the list goes on. There was a time when Ranveer was replaced by for when his market value was zero in from t of the Kapoor boy, and today he has his market value equal or even more than many actors in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh's determination has made him the star he is today.