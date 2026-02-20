Ranveer Singh receives DEATH threat, Rs 10 crore extortion call from Bishnoi gang aide; security tightened as Mumbai police tracks...

Security has been strengthened around Ranveer Singh since the threat arose. The Crime Branch is still investigating after recording the manager's statement. Police authorities explained that although a preliminary investigation has been started, no formal complaint has been filed in this case as of yet.

According to Mumbai Police, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a death threat and a Rs 10 crore extortion demand from members of the Bishnoi gang. According to a top Mumbai Police source, cited by Free Press Journal, the threat was delivered by voice message from an American phone number. The Crime Branch has contacted the relevant agency in the United States using a formal process to gather information on the number used to transmit the message.

One of the Bishnoi gang's close associates, Harry Boxer, is accused of sending the voicemail threatening the actor and demanding Rs. 10 crore, according to the Mumbai Crime Branch's preliminary inquiry. According to reports, Ranveer Singh's manager's WhatsApp number got a voicemail.

The voice in the note appears to be Harry Boxer's, according to the Crime Branch's primary findings. Officials stated that further proof is being gathered to support the assertion, nevertheless.

What did police investigation reveal?

Investigators claim that the threatening voice note was issued following the recent shooting outside the home of director Rohit Shetty. After that occurrence, the manager received the message on his cell phone.

Security heightened for Ranveer

Security has been strengthened around Ranveer Singh since the threat arose. The Crime Branch is still investigating after recording the manager's statement. Police authorities explained that although a preliminary investigation has been started, no formal complaint has been filed in this case as of yet.

