Ranveer Singh receives flak for 'forcibly' kissing Bear Grylls in Man vs Wild; netizens call it, ‘borderline assault’

Ranveer Singh Vs Wild has been grabbing a lot of attention right now due to wrong reasons. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor is facing a lot of flak for forcibly kissing the host of the show Bear Grylls amid the show and this stunt of the actor hasn't gotten down well with the viewers and they have been slamming him for the same. The actor who started the show by cracking a joke on him ' Meri Kaafi phatti hai lekin Jai Mata di". and while he performed the stunts in the show he kissed the survivalist Bear Grills. And one of the video clips of the kiss has surfaced online ad it has created a huge stir.

Ta a look at how the netizens are unhappy with Ranveer's energetic gesture with Bear Grylls and are mocking him for the same.

Of all his death defying escapades, Bear Grylls has probably never been as scared as he was here. https://t.co/CYI7rJOdDu — Goddammit man. (@A90170319) July 12, 2022

I’ve seen this man drink his own piss out of a snake carcass… and he looked more comfortable doing that https://t.co/gUFvvQQfyZ — Sruthi - Fantasia (@Sruthi_nnk) July 11, 2022

While the netizens highlight that Bear Grylls was a tad bit uncomfortable with this over-enthusiastic Ranveer. The actor's fans love the show and have been praising him for taking up this daredevil show and turning it so beautiful. His daredevil stunts left the fans amazed and impressed, he bared the difficult terrain to being chased by a bear, to his search for a rare flower for his beloved wifey n the Siberian forest- everything was just dam impressive and a visual treat for the actor's fans.