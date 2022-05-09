and have been discussing babies already. Well, the two lovebirds have been married for about four years now. Ranveer and Deepika make for one of the hottest celebrity couples in the country and recently there were reports of the planning for parenthood as well. However, they didn't make any comments about the same yet. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been busy with their work as of now. Ranveer is on a promotional spree for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. And during one such promotional event, Ranveer revealed that he has already made a long list of names for the baby. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the week: Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh and other stars who need to put serious thoughts on styling

However, the Cirkus actor doesn't want to reveal them right now. As y'all already know, Ranveer's new film deal with the issue of female foeticide and also gender discrimination. Ranveer was asked if he and Deepika would have a daughter, what would he name her? The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor promptly replied saying he has an obsession with people's names. And shared that he has already discussed them with Deepika. And being the goofball that he is, Ranveer added that he doesn't want to reveal the name right now as other people might steal it, reports ETimes. Also Read - Dhaakad vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Will Kangana Ranaut starrer beat Kartik Aaryan's film at the box office? [View Poll Results]

A couple of years ago, Deepika Padukone had opened up on the pregnancy rumours during an interaction with an online entertainment portal. "I don't think there is anything to tackle honestly. As people in the public eye, you are anyways so used to constant speculation. Sometimes, things are true and people probably second guess or assume something even before you have said it yourself and sometimes, it's absolutely untrue. That's the nature of the business that we are in," the Pathaan actress had said. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2022: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas share first pic of daughter Malti; reveal she was in NICU for 100 plus days