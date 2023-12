Bollywood's ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Bajirao Mastani starring Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh turns 8 years old. Bajirao Mastani is regarded as one of the finest films of Bollywood which received praise and appreciation from across the globe. Bhansali marked the anniversary of his masterpiece with a video. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - These Top 10 Bollywood films that are factually incorrect will leave your mind numb

In the video footage, Ranveer Singh, who is seen playing the role of Bajirao in the film and about the impact of his portraying this character. Ranveer spoke about his character and said, 'It was a once-in-a-lifetime character. Bajirao was a true hero—a man who never lost a battle. He is a son, father, husband, lover, and leader. A man who is not afraid of anything…not even death.'

Watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Ranveer won millions of hearts with his character as Bajirao and created a special place in the hearts of the audience. The film was released in 2015 and Deepika Padukone played the role of Mastani and Priyanka Chopra was seen as Kashibai. The storyline of the film was about the love story between Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani.

Well, during an interview with Zoom, Bhansali said that he lived with the script for 12 years. He kept reading it again and again and realized that the story was powerful. He even said that he did not consider the budget or what the audience would feel. Sanjay revealed that there was no fear of failure when he made the film and called himself a fearless filmmaker. Did you know, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 140 crores?

Ranveer even shared a scary incident on the set and said that he encountered the spirit of Peshwa Bajirao. During an old interview with Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer revealed that he came face to face with the spirit and had a pass-out thought about connecting with him.