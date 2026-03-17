Dhurandhar 2 Box Office TSUNAMI: Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun mania peaks; will Aditya Dhar's new strategy work?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has an enormous hype with 50 crore advance booking, 33 crore previews, and 24x7 showing in Mumbai, indicating a 100 crore opening globally.

It's unbelievable how popular Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar The Revenge is. Some theatres in Mumbai will be open around-the-clock, although prior reservations are still in full swing. Yes, that's right! Some of the city's theatres provide shows that begin at 1:55 am and end at 11:30 or 11:59 pm. Check the timings here-

Dhurandhar 2 paid previews on March 18

The producers have scheduled paid screenings for March 18, but the full-fledged premiere of the Aditya Dhar film is scheduled for March 19. Starting on Wednesday night, the movie will be shown in theatres all throughout the nation. Sacnilk reports that during the paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 has already made over Rs. 33 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking

For its first day, Thursday, Dhurandhar The Revenge has already made almost Rs. 16 crore, which is also a great amount. With two days remaining until the release, we may anticipate an improvement in advance reservations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

As of right now, the movie's total pre-sales in India have surpassed Rs. 50 crore, and it is receiving great reviews even outside. Therefore, it is anticipated that the first day's global gross revenue, including paid previews, would exceed Rs. 100 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 cast

Dhurandhar 2 stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera, in addition to Ranveer Singh. Although there is no official confirmation, there are rumours that Yami Gautam would make a cameo in the movie.

Additionally, the public is eager to find out which actor will play Bade Sahab in the film. According to certain speculations, Emraan Hashmi would play Bade Sahab in the movie.

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