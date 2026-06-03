Ranveer Singh sends legal notice to FWICE amid Don 3 fallout? Here's what we know

Ranveer Singh has sent a legal notice to FWICE after the federation issued a non-cooperation directive against him amid the Don 3 controversy. The dispute has now taken a legal turn.

Ranveer Singh has sent a legal notice to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees in the middle of the ongoing Don 3 controversy. As per a Hindustan Times report, the actor has dispatched a legal notice to the FWICE, pushing back against the “non-cooperation directive” that was issued against him last week. The notice went out on Tuesday, and now the federation will have to answer it in court. While the exact asks laid out in the notice are unclear, this action suggests that Ranveer Singh is not really staying silent on the issue.

FWICE's non-cooperation against Ranveer Singh

The FWICE had announced the directive during a press conference, stating that none of its members would work with the actor until the Don 3 issue is resolved. The decision followed a complaint from producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who alleged that Ranveer walked out of the film just weeks before shooting was set to begin.

What did the federation say about Ranveer?

The federation claimed they had invited Ranveer multiple times to come and explain his side, but he did not show up. He reportedly replied only through an email, saying the issue did not fall under their jurisdiction.

FWICE issues Non-Cooperation Directive against Actor Ranveer singh The letter reads, "...The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken serious cognisance of the complaint forwarded to it by the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) concerning… pic.twitter.com/bX6fWAgxdA — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

This latest development has added more heat to an already messy situation. What started as a professional disagreement between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment has now turned into a bigger industry-level conflict. Fans and trade observers are closely watching how this battle between the actor and the powerful film workers’ body unfolds in the coming days.

What did Ranveer Singh say?

After FWICE's press conference, Ranveer's team shared a statement which read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead."

The statement further read, "He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance."

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