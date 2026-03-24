Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 to impact Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection? Akshay Kumar's reaction goes VIRAL

Akshay Kumar is set to be back in theatres with Bhoot Bangla. But the question is whether the second film will be able to stand in front of such a big hit film or not. Here's what Akshay said.

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most-awaited films in Bollywood these days. The film is doing great at the box office and is being loved by the audience. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla. The question in people's minds is whether the second film will be able to stand in front of such a big hit film or not. Akshay Kumar gave a solid reply to his fans.

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What did Akshaye Kumar say about the clash with Dhurandhar 2?

Akshay Kumar said that the genres of both films is completely different, so it will not be right to compete directly. According to him, Dhurandhar 2 is an action and slightly adult film, while Bhooth Bangla is a family entertainer. That is, those who like to watch action films with friends will choose one film, and for those who want to watch light comedy with family, there is another film. In such a situation, both have their own separate audience, so the talk of loss seems less.

He also said that if a film does well, it benefits the entire industry. When more people come to the theatre, the mood is to watch other films as well. Akshay Kumar believes that it is important for every film to run, only then will the cinema industry move forward. He also jokingly said that when films run, the media also gets more work, because interviews and news increase.

What is the release date of Bhoot Bangla?

Akshay also spoke about the release date of the film. He said that there is a gap of about 3 weeks between the two films, which is quite believable. Usually, a film gets so much time to do good business. Now how much this time will affect, it will be known only in the coming days. But at the moment, he believes that this gap should be enough. The film is set to release on April 10, 2026.

All about Bhoot Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy film starring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is directed by Priyadarshan, who has given many hit comedy films in the past.

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