Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar shows to be impacted due to...

According to the latest reports, the shows of Dhurandhar are set to be reduced as Ikkis is taking over the big screens. Read on.

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar has been fulfilling its dream run at the box office. After the film released in theatres on December 5, several other movies like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Avatar 3, and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri hit the screens, but none of the films could stick to the box office like Dhurandhar with such a big collection. Dhurandhar was getting more screens in theatres than any other film. However, the show of Ranveer Singh starrer will be reduced in the fifth week. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Ikkis which will be slated to be released in theatres on January 1, will have a good number of screens.

A source told the portal, “Ikkis is distributed by Jio Studios, which is also the distributor as well as the producer of Dhurandhar. Hence, they have no qualms now if Dhurandhar’s shows reduce since the Ranveer Singh-starrer has already done huge business. Moreover, it will enter into its fifth week on Friday, January 2. Accordingly, they have asked for around 30-40% showcasing for Ikkis.”

TRENDING NOW

“In cinemas with 2 screens, they have asked for 4 shows. In three-screen cinemas, they have requested for 6 shows and 8 shows in 4-screen multiplexes. In cinemas with 5 screens and more, they have made a request for 10+ shows. And that’s not all. In single-screens and 2-screen and 3-screen cinemas, they have instructed exhibitors not to have shows very early in the morning, possibly because Ikkis is a film that will not attract the audience early morning and would grow gradually by word of mouth," the source added.

The source added that the ticket prices of Ikkis will be sold at regular weekend prices. The tickets for the film will be at reasonable prices.

About Ikkis

The movie is the untold true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee-Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It focuses on his life, bravery and sacrifice to the nation. The movie stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aadyanshi Kapoor, Simar Bhatia, Ekavali Khanna and Shree Bishnoi in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Binny Padda. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes. Ikkis marks the officially last film of Dharmendra. Ahead of the release, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol penned an emotional note on Instagram, which reads, “Our Papa, the man of the soil, Ikkis is his salute - his gift to the earth he loved and to the fans who always stood by him. For our family, it is a treasure filled with his spirit, courage, and his heart. Today, with love and immense pride, we share it with the world, hoping it lives on the way he does - forever.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more