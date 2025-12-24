Don 3: Ranveer Singh STEPS AWAY from Farhan Akhtar's film? Here's what we know

Ranveer Singh exits Don 3: As per the reports, Ranveer Singh has stepped away from Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Don 3. Read ahead to know all about it.

The much-awaited directorial return of actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar in Don 3 seems to be facing another major hurdle. While there were reports a short while back that the project was finally on schedule and that the filming would commence towards the end of January 2026, a fresh update has been generated that has caused new problems. Ranveer Singh has quit the project even before the shoot can happen.

What did the source say?

As per the report in Pinkvilla, Ranveer has opted out of Don 3 owing to some career-related reasons.”With Dhurandhar’s massive success, Ranveer is very clear about the kind of films he wants to do next. He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and at the same time, he doesn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space. That’s one of the reasons he has asked Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of Pralay. Ranveer is keen on fast-tracking the project and bringing it on floors sooner than planned.” states an insider acquainted with the project, according to the entertainment news portal.

“Now that he has prioritised other projects over Don 3, Singh is now personally involved in aligning dates and schedules for Jai Mehta's film to ensure the film moves quickly,” said the source.

What will Ranveer Singh be working on instead?

As a result of this development, Ranveer has now moved his attention to another upcoming movie that is tentatively titled Pralay. This movie will be produced by producer Jai Mehta and is expected to be an emotionally rich tale revolving around zombies, highlighting how far a man is willing to go in order to save his family in situations that are life-threatening. According to the same report, Ranveer has requested the producer to work on this project faster.

Ranveer’s exist makes Don 3...

Ranveer's exit notwithstanding, the team behind Don 3 is reportedly eager to adhere to their timeline. However, according to reports, the team is scouting for a new male lead and wants to start filming for the movie by early 2026.

Earlier actress Kiara Advani, who was previously finalized opposite Ranveer, had walked out of the project due to her pregnancy. According to recent reports, Kriti Sanon has been finalized in her place.

Ranveer Singh’s personal front

Ranveer Singh was recently photographed with wife Deepika Padukone at the airport in Mumbai. The couple, donning matching black clothing, was spotted walking hand-in-hand as they left for a Christmas vacation.

