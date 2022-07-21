Ranveer Singh strips off completely and poses nude for Paper magazine; fans say, 'Deepika apna Ranveer sambhal' [Read reactions]

Ranveer Singh has created havoc on social media. We know that he is hosting the media event for Liger trailer launch but here his nude pics for Paper magazine have just dropped. Ranveer Singh has posed completely nude for the interview. It looks like it is a tribute to Burt Reynolds, the American actor. We can see Ranveer Singh sprawled on a carpet, while in the other pics, he has worn a black underwear. The actor says that being physically naked in not a big deal for him. Ranveer Singh said he has bared his soul for some of his performances on celluloid. Also Read - Liger trailer: Karan Johar opens up on directing Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda in his next movie

Well, fans will remember how the deadly look of Khilji from Padmaavat came out at 2 am in 2017. It seems the pics were leaked. But this time, the magazine has shared the pics on their official handle. Netizens are in shock. Some are finding it hilarious saying that Ranveer Singh after being dissed for his outfit choices decided to ditch clothes altogether. Others wondered if it was the Bear Grylls effect on him. Take a look at the funniest reactions on social media...

#RanveerSingh Yeh Kya Hai Bhai Yaar ? — Rajat Rajput (@BeingRajatt) July 21, 2022

Bhai Bura Maan gya !

Aur bolo kapdo ke baare mei ! (Ranveer Singh has gone fully naked for his latest Paper magazine shoot.)#RanveerSingh #PaperMagazine pic.twitter.com/S7RzcqBeTQ — Yash Shashi Agarwal (@meagarwalyash) July 21, 2022

Lastest pics of super sexy ? #RanveerSingh .

He sents a indirect message to people trolling him for his dress selection. pic.twitter.com/GRV9gqgNob — Harminder ??? (@Harmindarboxoff) July 21, 2022

Well, the hunk was busy with the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani a month back. It is his second movie with Alia Bhatta after Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh will be seen in Cirkus in the month of December.