A few days ago, a rumour shocked one and all. It was about trouble in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s marriage. It was even said that they are heading for a separation. Of course, it created a stir on social media, and thankfully it just turned out to be a mere rumour. Now, amid all these rumours, Ranveer took to social media to praise his wifey. We all know that the actor leaves no chance to praise Deepika and this time it was his reply to a tweet that grabbed everyone’s attention. Also Read - Dussehra 2022: Before Adipurush releases, check out how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and more celebrated Raavan Dahan in THESE movies

So, Deepika has been roped in as the brand ambassador for a jewellery brand and the brand took to social media to welcome the actress. Ranveer replied to the brand’s tweet, “My Queen ! Doing us proud.” Check out the tweet below… Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh debunk separation rumours; Aryan Khan to play Vanarastra in Brahmastra 2 and more

My Queen ! Doing us proud ???? ❤️ — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 4, 2022

Fans are praising Ranveer on social media for being a supportive husband. Check out the tweets of the fans below… Also Read - 'Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will last forever', astrologer predicts when the couple can expect their first child

Advertisement

A Husband Like Ranveer Singh ?

He Is So Supportive ♥️ https://t.co/amPAWyZF2O — Bhavana (@bhavuthecutie) October 4, 2022

Supportive husband forever ??? https://t.co/bUqsPcKlIO — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) October 4, 2022

Talking about their movies, Ranveer has Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up. The former, which is directed by , will be released on Christmas this year, and reportedly Deepika also has a cameo in it. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars in the lead role, is slated to release in 2023.

Meanwhile, Deepika has Pathaan, Project K, Fighter, and The Intern remake lined up. Reportedly, apart from Cirkus, she also has a cameo in Jawan. Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023, Fighter will hit the big screens on 28th September 2023, and Project K might release by the end of 2023 or early 2024.