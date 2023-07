Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star Ranveer Singh is a darling man, and there is never a dull day with him. If you still have one percent doubt, just take a look at this video of the star that is going viral for all the right reasons and is winning hearts. In this video, you can see Ranveer taking a jibe at him and Vicky Kaushal, where he says that they both are living their dreams of being the lead actors in Hindi films and have married the dream girls of their lives, and people look at them and say, Ye Katrina Kaif aur Deepika Padukone inke aukaat ke bahar hai. Also Read - As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brings back Asha Bhosle's Jhumka Gira Re, here's what the veteran singer thinks about remixes

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh mocking Vicky Kaushal and him revealing that people say Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are out of their league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif too were present at that time when Ranveer openly said it, and the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor couldn't stop laughing out loud while Katrina Kaif had an awkward laugh. Ranveer Singh is Mr. Congeniality, and he can never make you feel offended with his statements, despite dropping some truth bombs or otherwise. Talking about VK, he in one of his interviews called his marriage a combination of Paratha getting married to Pancakes and revealed that Katrina Kaif is way more expensive than him and he manages her and keeps a check on NOT spending money lavishly.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing Rocky in Karan Johar's directorial alongside Alia Bhatt, and their chemistry is already creating fireworks. The film is an ensemble cast, with Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra playing significant roles. It is slated to release on July 28, 2023. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is reportedly replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, and fans are excitedly waiting for him to appear in a never-before-seen avatar. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song What Jhumka: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt number will make everyone do a thumka this wedding season